MADISON – Janice C. Dunn, age 88, passed away at home on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. She was born in Sheboygan, Wis., on Dec. 15, 1931, the only daughter of five children born to Herman and Norma Ruppenthal. She married Philip E. Dunn on Jan. 1, 1954. Janice was a typical "Army" wife, who raised four loving daughters. She worked as a teacher's aide and secretary at Marquette, Nichols and Winnequah Schools, retiring in 1994. Janice was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison.

Janice is survived by her daughters, Deb Biba, Diane (Jeff) Hoffman, Darcy Dunn and Dawna Bollig (former son-in-law, Ron Bollig); her grandchildren, Shawna (Eric) Schalk, Aimee Biba (Brian Jurkowski), Derek and Rachel Bollig; and three great-grandsons, Maguire, Beckett and Declan Schalk. She is further survived by her brothers, Jim (Barb) Ruppenthal of Boston and John (Joan) Ruppenthal of Waunakee; sister-in-law, Jenny Ruppenthal of Menasha; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; granddaughter, Kristi Hoffman; and brothers, George and Gerry.

A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Janice's name to Trinity Lutheran Church.

"She was the best mom a girl could ever have. We will miss her more than words can ever say." To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

