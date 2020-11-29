Hahn, Dorothy L.

MADISON - Dorothy L. Hahn, age 93, passed away Nov. 20, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on Oct. 9, 1927, in Madison, Wis., to Adolph and Alma (McKinney) Post.

Dorothy worked in the Madison School District for over 25 years. She enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Bucks basketball games. A cherished memory is when she began to learn basketball at the age of 90. She would mistakenly call "Giannis" Guinness and would say "shoot the ball higher and it will go in."

Dorothy is survived by her two children, Anthony (Mary) Hahn and Patty Hahn Hellenbrand; three grandchildren, Anthony (Tiffany) Hahn Jr., Jonathan Hellenbrand and Matthew Hellenbrand; and one great-granddaughter, Sophia Hahn; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bernie Hahn; and two brothers, Lawrence Post and Gerald Post.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for the compassionate care and support.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, WI, with Father Dave Carrano officiating. Burial will take place directly after the Mass at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

