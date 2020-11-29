Moltzau, Elizabeth "Betty" (Weldon)

DEFOREST - Elizabeth "Betty" (Weldon) Moltzau was born in Marinette, Wis., on the 13th of September, 1952. She passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare with her daughter and son-in-law by her side on Nov. 21, 2020. Her family cannot express the gratitude they feel for the incredibly compassionate care that the staff at Agrace provided to both Betty and her daughter during Betty's time there.

Betty was someone who enjoyed helping people and spent her career doing so. Betty worked for Electronic Data Systems, where she forged many great friendships and was described as someone who was intelligent, wise, loyal, caring, and fun-loving. She also worked for Cuna Credit Union and finished her career working for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. After she retired, Betty volunteered at St Mary's Hospital and loved knitting caps for the babies born there.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Darcy (Eric) Dundee; and her beloved grandson, Rylan, who was the light of her life. She is also survived by her cousins, Pam (Mark) Masak, Paula (Kirk) Stallsmith, and Perry (Sheila) Vieth; and her lifelong friend, Judy Hughes, who shared her great love of Elvis, even taking a trip to Graceland together.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Walter Weldon; her brother, Warren "Skip" Weldon; and her other lifelong friend, Kretia Koltes.

Family was everything to Betty. Being a mother and a grandmother was what she loved most of all. She spent her life making sure that those around her felt loved and supported. She was an avid reader, a passion she passed down to her daughter, even sharing a Kindle account with her so they could read the same books together by their favorite authors. Traditions were important to her as well, and baking Christmas cookies was a favorite of hers. Betty was someone who faced many challenges in life but did so with grace and a sense of humor. She was a lady, in every sense of the word. She was kind and compassionate, with a feisty side that came out when needed as she was fiercely protective of those she loved.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a future date to honor Betty the way she deserved.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Agrace HospiceCare or the UW Carbone Cancer Center-Breast Cancer Research Greatest Need Fund, whose doctors and nurses were instrumental in helping Betty beat breast cancer five years ago.

