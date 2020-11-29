Menu
Sandra Turnipseed
1945 - 2020
BORN
January 25, 1945
DIED
November 23, 2020

Turnipseed, Sandra Jo

VERONA - Sandra Jo Turnipseed, age 75, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020, at Ingleside Manor in Mount Horeb. She was born on Jan. 25, 1945, in Wheeling, W.Va., to William and JoHanna (Schmidt) Grundy. Sandra met the love of her life, William Turnipseed, while she was working at University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, as a surgery charge nurse. They married Sept. 22, 1972, in Columbus, Ohio.

Sandra was independent, strong, intelligent, unbelievably well-read and loved by many people. She was a sports fanatic, whether it was watching March Madness, football, hockey, and basketball. Sandra was also an avid Badgers and Packers fan. She served as President of the Friends of UW Hospitals and also served on the board of the Badger Booster Club. Sandra spent a lot of time volunteering for American Cancer Society, Attic Angel and was a stanch supporter of the Humane Society. In the 80s and 90s she volunteered at the Henry Vilas Zoo. But Sandra's most important job was taking loving care of her surgeon husband over the years. Dr. William was the first vascular surgeon in Wisconsin. When Sandra and Dr. William were able to get away, they enjoyed spending time at their house in the panhandle of Florida.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dr. William Turnipseed; their four-legged children, Duke the mastiff and two cats, Lucky and Casey; one sister, Susan Grundy; brother, Bill (Addie) Grundy; and other family and wonderful friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family would like to express our deepest appreciation to Dr. Michael Bentz at UW Hospital and also the healthcare team at University of Hospital and Ingleside Manor in Mount Horeb.

No services will be held at this time.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

(608) 845-6625


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I am so sad to hear this. Sandy was such a bright light . So fun. I treasure the memories of my time at her beautiful home in Florida. RIP Kari
Kari- Ellen Cole
November 29, 2020