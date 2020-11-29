Kindschi, James Lyman

MADISON - James Lyman Kindschi, age 92, returned to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. He was born in Sauk Prairie to Lyman and Essie Kindschi on Nov. 4, 1928, the youngest of four children. Jim met the love of his life, Helen Marie Tanke, on a blind date, and they were married on Oct. 28, 1949. Together they raised three children, Mark (Mia Kanazawa) Kindschi, Paul Kindschi, and Jennifer Kindschi. Jim was the proud grandfather of Matthew (April) Kindschi and Jessica (Paul) Walter, and one great-granddaughter, Penelope Jessica Walter. He is survived in death by his wife, Helen. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Willard, Lloyd, and Marian.

James was a dedicated and loving husband, father, friend, and follower of Christ. He graduated from Baraboo High school as class president, and he attended the University of Wisconsin. He worked for Wolf Kubly and Hersig in Madison, the H.C. Prange Company in Appleton and Madison, Wisconsin R.V. World, and Ace Hardware in Middleton.

At this time a funeral service is not planned due to Covid-19. A celebration service will be planned for a future date. Memorials may be sent to Church of the Living Christ, Madison, Wis.