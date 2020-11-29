McCarthy, Brian Rice

MADISON – The Rev. Brian Rice McCarthy, 94, died on Nov. 17, 2020, defeated by COVID-19. Brian was born in Dublin, Ireland, to the late Thomas Paul and Norah McCarthy. While attending Trinity College, Dublin, Brian sensed himself called to the priesthood. Brian entered the Dominican Order in September of 1946 and was ordained on July 20, 1952. He studied philosophy and theology at Rome and the University of Fribourg in Switzerland, where he earned his S.T.Lic. in 1954. After serving a parish in Nice, France, he was sent to Geneva, Switzerland, to be the founding pastor of an international English-language Catholic parish later named for Pope John XXIII, a post he held from 1960-1973. There he helped engage the congregation in lively interfaith dialogue and ministry and started an interfaith youth group. Brian was a passionate supporter of the reforms of Vatican II and was deeply disappointed when those reforms were slowed and in some cases reversed. He came to the U.S. in 1973, and he earned the S.T.M. in Biblical Studies from the Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University in Dallas in 1976. Brian was received as an Ordained Elder by the Wisconsin Conference of the United Methodist Church in June of 1979. Rev. McCarthy served Methodist and UCC congregations in New England and Wisconsin, always emphasizing Biblical literacy and both ecumenical and interfaith respect and dialogue. He was a member of the Board of Church and Society (Wisconsin Conference) 1977-1984 with a focus on peace issues. Brian was a scholar emphasizing the historical roots of Biblical texts. He wrote and presented papers at conferences and was published in a variety of journals. After serving his last congregation in Phillips, Wis., Brian retired to Madison in 1994 because, as he liked to say, "That is where the books are."

He spent many glorious summers in his young years on the west coast of Ireland at the County Sligo Golf Club at Rosses Point. He prized the poetry of fellow countryman, William Butler Yeats. Brian learned ballroom dancing as a teenager in 1930s Ireland and treasured the films of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. He was a member of the Society of Biblical Literature and the American Academy of Religion. Deeply interested in the historical Jesus, Brian was associated for a time with the Jesus Seminar and immersed himself in the Jewish roots of Jesus' thought. Rev. McCarthy travelled widely, visiting Israel, Jordan, Ireland, France, Italy, the UK, Switzerland, Turkey, Iran, India, Nepal, Mexico, the Caribbean, Burma, Spain and Canada.

Brian fostered appreciative dialogue between Jews and Christians and facilitated groups to that end in every parish and congregation he served. After 9/11, Brian undertook a study of the scripture, beliefs and practices of Islam and shared his learning with others to help counter the bigotry against Muslims that became all too common after 9/11.

On the same day he saw "Wild Strawberries," the film by Ingmar Bergman, at Cannes in the summer of 1957, Brian had a lengthy and most memorable chance encounter with star Ingrid Thulin on the beach, an experience he recounted often. Brian was a very opinionated citizen who was quite politically engaged and wrote letters to the editor often. Ever a follower of Jesus, he measured every policy and politician by the effect the policy or vote would have on the poor. He became a naturalized citizen in 1994 and lived to cast his ballot in the 2020 presidential election.

Brian lived for twenty years at Capitol Lakes Retirement Community in Madison and most recently at Oakwood Village East, where the staff were exemplary in his care to the end. For the last 21 years, Brian was friend and adopted family member to Connie Kilmark, Madison, and her two children and was a regular at birthdays, school events and holiday celebrations. Brian is survived by his nephew, Rory McCarthy (Juliette), Durham University, UK; his niece, Kate Archer, née McCarthy (Steve), a teacher in London, UK; and his nephew, Hugh (Tracey), Sydney, Australia, a physician, as well as his former wife, Theresa Scherf, Ph.D. of Berea, Ky.

"He kept an open mind and sought to turn towards the light."

Memorials may be directed to The Odyssey Project at the University of Wisconsin https://odyssey.wisc.edu/ or Just Dane https://justdane.org/ for Circles of Support program.