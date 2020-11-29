Larson, Catherine

SUN PRAIRIE - Catherine Larson, age 94, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Madison. Catherine was the daughter of William and Helen Freidel.

She married Elgin Larson in 1964. Catherine enjoyed working at the Country Kitchen in Madison, the Porcelain Factory, and Colonial View, in Sun Prairie. She loved family gatherings, especially the time spent with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She took pride in caring for her home and yard.

Catherine is survived by daughter, JoAnn (Jerry) Thornsen; sons, David Spangler and Ted (Sheila) Larson; sister, Betty Stuckmayer; grandchildren, Dennis (Tracy), Scott, and Gigitte Arnold, Jessica (Eric) Showers, Aaron (Nikki) Thornsen, David and Autumn Spangler, and Chad Larson; as well as great and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by first husband, Claire Arnold; husband, Elgin Larson; brothers, Roderick (Carol), Rodney, Don, and LeRoy Freidel; sisters, Bernice Welker, Gwen Ellis and Alice Wright; and son, Dennis Arnold.

Due to Covid-19, a private funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Hearts Church in Sun Prairie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice in Madison.

