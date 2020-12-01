Urdahl, Joyce A.

PHOENIX - Joyce A. Urdahl, age 91, entered her eternal life on Nov. 5, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. She was born in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Gunvald and Julia (Jacobson) Shold. Joyce was united in marriage to Harold Urdahl on May 10, 1947, and he preceded her in death in 1998. Joyce earned her degree from Arizona State University. Joyce loved the Lord and dedicated her life to service. She spent 20 years teaching Sunday school and in her later years served in the Young at Heart ministry alongside her husband. Joyce loved her family more than life itself. She spent much of her life caring for people and always putting other's needs before her own.

Joyce is survived by her children, Harold "Ivy" Urdahl (Roe Chatman) of Brentwood, Calif., Gloria (Stephen) Nagel of Madison, and Eileen Urdahl of Phoenix, Ariz.; five grandchildren Aaroen, Elaine (Steve), Amanda, David and James; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Darlene (Melvin) Hustad; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; infant daughter, Diane Elaine; brother, Gordon Shold; and sister, Beverly Hornbeck.

A celebration of life will be celebrated in the spring of 2021.