Beckman, Robert Milo

MADISON - Robert Milo Beckman, age 91, passed away peacefully at UW Hospital on Nov. 25, 2020. Born on Aug. 15, 1929, on the family farm in Mazomanie, Wis., he was the firstborn son of Milo and Grace (Salava) Beckman. He lived most of his life in Madison, Wis., graduating from Madison West High School in 1947 and graduating from UW-Madison in 1951 with a bachelor's degree in soil sciences. He also served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1954 to 1957.

Bob worked as a chemist for most of his professional career, beginning with the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation and ending with Hazelton Labs in Madison. After 28 years at Hazelton, he retired in 1989.

While working at WARF, Bob met and married the love of his life, Cassandra (Sandy) Walden. He would often say it was "love at first sight." They were married Sept. 28, 1956, and shared a wonderful and adventurous 59 years of marriage, during which time they raised five children.

Bob was an extraordinary person with many talents and interests. He was a gardener, a woodworker, a fisherman, an avid reader, a storyteller, a cat lover, and an audiophile.

He loved a good road trip. He and Sandy led the family on numerous camping and backpacking adventures, traveling from one end of North America to the other. Even in his final months he was able to spend time traveling to his favorite spots in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Bob developed a strong Christian faith at an early age, which guided him throughout his entire life. Not only was he a witness to God's love, but he took every opportunity to spread the good news of Jesus Christ. He was active in the United Methodist Church and along with his wife, Sandy, reached out to many in need, offering food, transportation, and fellowship.

Bob had the ability to make everyone he met feel special and valued. His infectious laugh and sense of humor were magnetic. With a simple handshake, he reached out to strangers and turned them into friends.

He was a loving father, grandfather and brother. He was our advisor, our sounding board, our cheerleader. He taught us to find joy in the simplest things. He will be sorely missed by his family and a host of friends.

Dad, may peace, like a river, attend you on your way. May all be well with your soul. We love you forever.

Bob is survived by his children, Betsy Hagens (Jess Reed), Sara Passini (Tim), Chris Beckman (Janet), Laura Beckman (Steve Klapperich), and Gretchen Femrite (Ken Ollerman); his grandchildren, Anna Hagens Dunne (JD), Maren Beckman, Heidi Beckman, Christian Femrite, Johanna Femrite and Maya Passini; great-granddaughter, Elise Dunne; and step-grandchildren, Tess and Tony Walker. He is also survived by his four siblings, Jim Beckman, Jerry Beckman (Elaine), Bruce Beckman (Joyce Markle), and Joann Beckman Penn (Alan).

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy; his grandson, Ross Hagens; son-in-law, Greg Femrite; sister-in-law, Phyllis Beckman; and niece, Diane Onstad.

A small private graveside service will take place at Mazomanie Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Notes of condolences and memorials may be sent to Cress Funeral Service, 6021 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53705, Attn: Family of Robert Beckman.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

Funeral and Cremation Service

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406