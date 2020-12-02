Vargas, Rosemary

MONONA - Rosemary Vargas, 88, passed away at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by husband, Joseph, and their eight children, Paul (spouse, Debbie), Philip (spouse, Linda), Dwight (spouse, Jody), Gregory, Mel (spouse, Suzanne), Jennifer (spouse, Mark), Raymond (spouse, Carmen) and James.

She was a devoted mother and wife. Her beautiful heart and motherly wisdom brought balance to the dynamics of a large family. She loved to create flower arrangements from her home-grown flower gardens and always found a way to keep fresh baked goods in the house. She exemplified humor, forgiveness and charity as the foundation of a blessed soul. She taught the importance of community, service and treating everyone with respect, fairness and empathy. She dedicated countless hours volunteering at St. Joseph School and Church. She enjoyed supporting the Women's Guild of St. Joseph Parish, Battle Creek, Mich., and the Women's Spiritual Journey, St. Albert the Great Parish, Sun Prairie, Wis. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Monona. Mass may be viewed at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at this link:

https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony/?c=d350c4a4-78cb-4d2e-b3c4-9c22a0915297.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Foundation 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711, or Society of St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 259686, Madison, WI 53725-9686.

