MIDDLETON - Duane D. Neitzel, age 85, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. A private funeral service will be held. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens with military rites at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. A public drive thru visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

