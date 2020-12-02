Menu
Duane Neitzel

Neitzel, Duane Donald

MIDDLETON - Duane D. Neitzel, age 85, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. A private funeral service will be held. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens with military rites at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. A public drive thru visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Gunderson West Funeral Home
7435 University Avenue, Middleton, WI 53562
Dec
12
Burial
1:30p.m.
Sunset Memory Gardens
Elaine and Family, May your memories help to ease the sadness of your loss. My sympathy to you and your family.
Lorraine Bradley
December 2, 2020
Dear Elaine and family. I was saddened to learn of Duane's passing. My deepest sympathy and prayers for all of you.
Mary Lee Rossmaessler
December 2, 2020