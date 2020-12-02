Anderson, William "Bill"

DODGEVILLE - William "Bill" Anderson, age 58, of Dodgeville, passed away at home, on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, with his wife and children by his side, after a three-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.

Bill is survived by his wife, Amy, along with their two children, Casey and Tanner; his protector/friend, Shadow; and his siblings, Donna (Curt) Peterson, Mary Jane Riemenapp, Susan (Lynn) Phillips and Charles (Annette) Anderson.

A public visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the GORGEN-MCGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville where masks are to be worn during the duration of your visit inside of the funeral home and we ask that you practice proper social distancing guidelines.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Friday at Otter Creek Church in Highland. Family and friends are invited to attend burial service after the funeral at Otter Creek Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Ramona Orton will officiate.

