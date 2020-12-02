Murphy, Ronald E.

MINERAL POINT - Ronald E. Murphy, age 79, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Nov. 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at St. Mary's Hospital.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, Linda; sons, Pat (Brenda Seagreaves), Mike, and Brian (Angie) Murphy; grandchildren, Austin (Mia), Paige, Gabi, Megan, Andrew, Chloe and Cade; and one great-grandchild arriving in May. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis (Millie) Murphy; and sisters, Jean (Bruce) Thomas, Betty (Den) Phillips, and Mary Esch. His surviving in-laws are Tom (Terri) Lieder, Steven (Diane) Lieder, Jim (Mary) Lieder, and Mary (Scott) Harper; mother-in-law, Joyce Flum; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ruth Murphy; in-laws, Bud Lieder and Robert Flum; and brother-in-law, John Esch.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at St Mary & Paul's Catholic Church in Mineral Point. The Funeral will be live-streamed thru the St Mary & Paul's Church Facebook page starting at 12:45 p.m. Burial will be in St Mary's Cemetery at a later date. A public visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the church, where masks and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family that will be used at a later date to support the Mineral Point Community in Ron's name or mailed to the Gorgen Funeral Home. In addition, the family asks that you would engage in a random act of kindness this holiday season in Ron's memory because he was one of the kindest souls we have ever known. Although he is no longer with us in body, his spirit of kindness can live on in all of us.

Gorgen Funeral Home

310 Ridge St.

Mineral Point, WI 53565

www.gorgenfh.com