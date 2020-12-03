Blase, Gladys Lorraine

MADISON - Gladys Lorraine Blase, age 92, of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving daughters on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Madison Pointe Senior Living. She was born on July 27, 1928, in Merrimac, the daughter of Garfield and Elsie (Rokittke) Hustad. Gladys married Franklyn Blase on Nov. 13, 1948, at Luther Memorial Church in Madison. In her recent years, Gladys enjoyed weekly activities at Madison Pointe Senior Living.

Gladys is survived by her three daughters, Linda (William) Merz, Carol (William) Fleming and Gail (John) Barrett; seven grandchildren, George Alan, Paul (Kari) LaBelle, Denver (Theresa) Merz, Carrie (Jason) Leverington, Bill (Becca) Fleming, Amy Barrett and Joey (Jane) Dunnick; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklyn Blase; her parents; daughter, Janet Dunnick; and four brothers.

A Private Graveside Service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, with Rebecca Ninke presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420