Matthews, Jeannine

ASHWAUBENON - Jeannine Mathews passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. She was born Jan. 8, 1933, to James and Irene Barber in McPherson, Kan. On Nov. 28, 1953, she married the love of her life, Jim Mathews, in McPherson, Kan. She was a devoted and loving mother and very proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jeannine spent many years opening her home to family and many friends for food and hospitality. She lovingly provided care for her mother through dementia and her husband through cancer. She also enjoyed many years of quilting and sewing with her friends who shared these common interests.

She is survived by her sons, Mike (Sarah Smith) Mathews of Middleton, Wis., and Bob (Sue) of De Pere, Wis.; five grandchildren, Alex and Teddy Mathews and Emily (Kyle) Bero, Andy and Kyle Mathews; three great-grandchildren, Bethany, Cecilia and Simon Bero; one brother, Kenny (Lynda) Barber of Westminster, Colo.; nieces, Peggy Hupp, Jane Cushing, Mary Garramone, and Susan Blue; and nephews, John, Monte and Eddie Mathews and Brent Barber. She also treasured her special friends, Nancy Mathews, Ardy Smith, Margaret Thurman and Rich Halverson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; and brother, Dick.

Jeannine's family would like to thank Tyler Bitto, Tobi Burie, Patty Hoeffel and all the amazing nurses and staff at Woodside Lutheran Home who provided exceptional care for her.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund to support nursing education is being established. Checks may be written to either Bob or Mike Mathews and sent to Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Avenue, De Pere, WI 54115.