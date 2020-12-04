Aeschlimann, Dennis William "Denny"

MERRIMAC – Dennis William "Denny" Aeschlimann, age 72, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Born Oct. 29, 1948, he was the beloved son of William and Shirley Aeschlimann. He was a very proud hometown boy and graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School. He enjoyed spending his time following high school playing Home Talent baseball and helping on the farm. He lived for sports, which included his time pitching to his best friend and catcher, Deane Brabender.

He married Maureen Laverty of Mineral Point, Wis., and they had three beautiful boys together. After her death, he was married to Mary Nankivil, aka his "Sunshine," of Madison, Wis., and they added two more beautiful boys to this family.

In Denny's life, family always came first. He was the most loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, "favorite" son-in-law, cousin and uncle to so many. His boys are all very proud to call him "Dad." He was a fantastic carpenter and really enjoyed working with his hands. He loved to sing and would share his rendition of Pretty Woman with anyone who would listen. If he wasn't singing, he was whistling! He loved coaching and watching the boys and their buddies in football, wrestling, baseball, track and even golf. He definitely passed on his enthusiasm for fast cars to all the boys in his life. Grandpa Vroom Vroom always wanted "more power!!" He never hesitated if someone yelled, "Light 'em up!" as he was driving his red Chevelle! He enjoyed passing on all of his skills and helping the kids with projects and working on cars.

After his retirement, he and Mary moved up to Merrimac to enjoy lake life, boating, Friday night Fish Frys at Fitz's and road trips. He loved being able to spend time with his sister, Becky, and "brother," Bob, in Florida and boating on Lake Wisconsin. Denny was always there to lend a hand, an idea or share his tools with anyone. It always made Mary happy to hear him say, "Sunshine, I love our life!" He will be dearly missed!

Dennis is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Shawn (Lisa), Aaron (Kristin), Adam (Marissa), Brian (Fallon Voss) and Michael; sisters, Rebecca (Robert) Kopras and Ramonda (Robert) Aeschlimann-Walker; grandchildren, Josh, Brandy, Billy, Emilee, Ryker, Flynn, Bram, Jay, Owen, Chloe and Orson; nephews, Jason (Godson) and Jarrid Kopras; nieces, Nicole Schultz, Jennifer (Nankivil) Byrne and Jessica Nankivil; mother-in-law, Marianne (Verne) Anderson; father-in-Law, Gilbert (Mary) Nankivil; and far too many other nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family to mention. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Shirley Aeschlimann; brother-in-law, James (Randy) Nankivil; and godson, Joey Barsness.

A private service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Dennis' obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at the start of the service.

On behalf of Denny, we want to thank the special doctors, nurses and other staff of Unity Point Meriter's ICU. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Black Earth

Funeral & Cremation Care

1710 Center St.

(608) 767-3684