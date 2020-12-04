Breckner, Egon W., Jr.

MADISON - Egon W. Breckner Jr., 73, of Madison, Wis., passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Wausau, Wis.

Egon was born on July 24, 1947, in Deggendorf Bavaria, Germany. At the age of 2, his family moved to Boston, Mass., and then on to Fredericksburg, Texas, for three years. The family then moved to the Midwest with stops in Milwaukee and Madison before finally settling in Wausau in 1955. He graduated from Wausau High School before going on to earn an undergraduate degree in German and a Ph.D. in philosophy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. During his time in Madison, he took the opportunity to visit the country of his birth while enrolled in a study abroad program in Freiberg, Germany.

Egon spent much of his professional life working for the State of Wisconsin. He spent most of his years working in the Wisconsin Labor Law Clinic with stints in the Secretary of States and Unemployment Offices, which gave him the opportunity to travel. He made numerous friends in these positions.

Egon had several hobbies that had become an important part of his life. He had a passion for tennis and enjoyed drawing and painting. Egon was an accomplished pianist, a talent he inherited from his Hungarian grandmother.

Egon Jr.'s kindness towards others never went unnoticed. He would go out of this way to help complete strangers if he could.

A devoted son, Egon frequently made the trip from Madison to Wausau to visit his parents and remained close with them throughout his life.

Egon will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all those who were fortunate to know him, especially his close friends, Jurgen and Jeanie Patau, Bob and Susan Plakus, Leonard Black, Vera Zerick, and Bruce Little.

He is survived by his parents, Egon Sr. and Elfi Breckner, Wausau.