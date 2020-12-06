Block, Justin

MCFARLAND - Justin Block, of McFarland, Wis., passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on Nov. 29, 2020, surrounded by family at UW Hospital.

Justin was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Aug. 24, 1976, to parents Candice McGrath, of McFarland, Wis., and Patrick Block, Sarasota, Fla.

Justin was survived and adored by his precious twins, Harper and Kingston Block; their mother, Kristen Heilman Block; parents, Candice McGrath and Patrick Block and stepmom, Julie Block; his brother, Jordan McGrath; and numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his adoring grandparents, Coralie and Donald Eckhardt, and Julia and Clarence Block.

A private family viewing was held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Cress Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

5801 Highway 51, McFarland

(608) 838-0655