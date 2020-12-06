West, Richard Carroll

MADISON - Richard West passed away on Nov. 29, 2020, at the UW Hospital in Madison, at the age of 76. He was the beloved husband of Perri Corrick-West of Madison, Wis.; the beloved son of the late Herbert and Marion (Sullivan) West of Massachusetts; and the cherished brother of Lawrence H. (Margaret) of Massachusetts, Patricia I. (Fred) Northrup of Florida, Evelyn M. of Florida, Matthew D. of Texas, Susan L. (Joseph Milani) West-Milani of Massachusetts, Thomas E. (Ann) of Rhode Island and Joseph A. (Christine) of Massachusetts. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and brother-in-law James of Arizona.

He graduated second in his class from Cathedral High School in Boston, Mass. He received a Bachelor of Arts in English language and literature from Boston College. He later received a Master of Arts in English language and literature and a Master of Arts in library science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Richard was an awarded Tolkien scholar who published many essays and books on the subject. Until his retirement, Richard was employed as the Senior Academic Librarian Emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. While a student at the University, he was one of the founders of the "University of Wisconsin Tolkien Society," and contributed to its yearly journal, Orcrist, as well as being its editor and co-editor. He served as a Eucharistic Minister as well as an usher at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish, Madison, Wis.

Due to COVID restrictions, services have been postponed until it has been determined that we can safely gather publicly. If you would like to participate in the services to be held at a later date, please send your contact information to [email protected] Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434