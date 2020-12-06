Spilde, Richard E.

SUN PRAIRIE - Richard E. Spilde, 81, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. An abbreviated obituary was published after his death. Although a memorial service had been anticipated, current Covid-19 restrictions prohibit these services.

Richard was born June 6, 1938, in Stoughton, Wis., the son of Bennie and Dorothy Spilde. He graduated from Stoughton High School in 1956. He married Joyce Trimner on July 5, 1958. In 1961, Dick served in the U.S. Army National Guards, with the 32nd Red Arrow Division, Fort Lewis, Wash. In 1962, Dick and Joyce returned to Wisconsin and eventually moved to Sun Prairie, where Dick was a carpenter/foreman for Don Simon, Inc. for 24 years. For the next 30 years Dick and Joyce were a husband and wife realtor team for First Choice Real Estate Services and Keller Williams.

Dick was a hardworking man who was liked by everyone. He enjoyed golfing, annual gambling trips and spending time with family.

Dick is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce; his daughter, Cheryl (Dave) Korenic; his brothers, Donald (Janet), Michigan, and Kenneth (LaVonne), Sun Prairie; sister, Beverly (Terry) Fuller, Monona; granddaughter, Katie (Andrew) Lee, DeForest; grandson, Alex Korenic, Sun Prairie; and great-grandson, Dylan Lee. He is also survived by his special cousin, Duane Kleven, Middleton; and nieces and nephews.