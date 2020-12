Friday, Vaughn F.

FITCHBURG - Vaughn F. Friday, age 72, of Fitchburg, died Nov. 13, 2020, in Mayville, Wis.

He was born to John and Edythe Friday on Oct. 17, 1948, at Madison General Hospital.

Vaughn will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A memorial will be held at a safer later date.