Jungbluth, Mary Louise

JUNEAU - Mary Louise Jungbluth passed away peacefully, following a long illness, on Nov. 19, 2020, at the age of 83.

She is survived by children, Marie Jankowski, Jon, Michelle Davis, and Christopher. She was preceded in death by her husband, John C.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Charles Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe for everyone.

