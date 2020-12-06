Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Grace Friske
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020

Friske, Grace Caroline

BLUE MOUNDS - Grace Caroline Friske, age 88, of Blue Mounds, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Feb. 21, 1932, in Montello, Wis., the daughter of Albert Julius Welke and Wilhelmine Louise (Dobrinski) Welke.

Grace is survived by two daughters, Diane G. Fischer and Karen L. Friske; and three sons, Larry G. Friske, Dennis A. Friske and Danny L. Friske. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Lloyd Welke and Norman Welke; and sister, Alice Lewis.

Grace contracted Covid while in the care of a nursing home. Covid took our mother's mind, body and soul, but many happy memories and her warm heart will be with us always.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.