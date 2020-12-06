Friske, Grace Caroline

BLUE MOUNDS - Grace Caroline Friske, age 88, of Blue Mounds, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Feb. 21, 1932, in Montello, Wis., the daughter of Albert Julius Welke and Wilhelmine Louise (Dobrinski) Welke.

Grace is survived by two daughters, Diane G. Fischer and Karen L. Friske; and three sons, Larry G. Friske, Dennis A. Friske and Danny L. Friske. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Lloyd Welke and Norman Welke; and sister, Alice Lewis.

Grace contracted Covid while in the care of a nursing home. Covid took our mother's mind, body and soul, but many happy memories and her warm heart will be with us always.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002