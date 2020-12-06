Ringelstetter, Robert G. "Bob"

MERRIMAC/LAKE WISCONSIN – Robert G. "Bob" "Ringo" Ringelstetter, age 84, passed away Dec. 3, 2020, at The Pines in Prairie du Sac. He was born at home in Ithaca on April 24, 1936, to the late Rudy and Susan (Acketz) Ringelstetter. Bob attended Spring Green High School, graduating in 1954. Following high school he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Japan, Hawaii and California. Bob was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Urfer, on Oct. 5, 1957, in Spring Green; she preceded him in death on Sept. 11, 2020. Bob worked as a machinist in Chicago for a short time; he and Bonnie later moved their family to Madison where Bob started a career with the Madison Fire Department. He served his community for over 25 years as a firefighter and paramedic. When not on shift with the Fire Department he worked at Gordon Flesch Co. In retirement, Bob and Bonnie moved to their home on Lake Wisconsin. He was an amazing inventor and problem-solver and loved to design gadgets and electronics in his garage. He enjoyed canoeing on the Wisconsin River, snowmobile trips up north, and spending time with friends, family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his three daughters, Pamela (Dennis) Reichardt, Diana (David) Allaby and Julie (Bradley) Miller; eight grandchildren, Daniel (Valerie) Wopat, Trevor Reichardt, Hillary (Dominick) Marino, Joseph (Laura) Allaby, Brian (Michelle) Allaby, Amanda Allaby (Kevin Mayer), Zachary (Nikki) Miller and Ian Miller; and 14 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by brothers, Rudy Jr. (Carol) and Gary (Karrie) Ringelstetter.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bonnie, he was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Roberts.

Bob and Bonnie's family wishes to thank the entire staff at The Pines for their wonderful care of dad and mom.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

