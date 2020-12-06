Scott, Walter James

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Walter James Scott was born on Oct. 20, 1920, in Superior, Wis., to Thomas Robert Scott and Adeline Vetch Scott. He attended schools in Superior and graduated from high school at the age of 16, having skipped two classes in grade school. When he was a senior in high school, the Federal Government had a program for seniors to take flying lessons, so he and a friend took advantage of that. He got a job with the railroad to earn money for college as a gandy dancer (a person who lays track for the railroad).

Walt attended Superior Teachers College for one year and the University of Minnesota for two years.

He then entered the U.S. Army Air Corps program for pilots in June 1940 and graduated in December 1941. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force until March 1946. Walt was the pilot of a B24 and flew 34 missions. He was the proud recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross. His active duty ended in October 1945. He stayed in active reserves until October 1985, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.

After the war, Walt continued his education in civil engineering at UW-Madison and graduated with honors in January 1948. He moved to Washington state where he was employed by the Corps of Engineers for four years. Here he met and married Esther Miller in 1950, and this marriage continues to this day. They moved to Cheyenne, Wyo., where he worked for the State Highway Department for four years. Not appreciating the weather in Wyoming, they then moved to Madison, Wis., where he worked for 27 years as a bridge engineer for the state until his retirement. Two of the bridges he designed are the Wisconsin River Bridge near Portage and the Johnson Street Bridge in Appleton. One of the happiest times in his life was going on the Badger Honor Flight in 2003.

They moved to the Sauk Prairie area in 1972 and became members of the St. John's Lutheran Church in 2001.

Walt and Esther have four sons, Richard (Angie), Tom (Mary), Bill and Alan. They also have seven grandchildren.

