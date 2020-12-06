Menu
Jean Buchanan
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Buchanan, Jean B.

LODI - Jean Buchanan, age 87, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. She was born on Sept. 5, 1933, in Antioch, Calif., the daughter of Henry and Vista Kambic. Jean married David E. Buchanan on July 16, 1960, and recently celebrated their 60th anniversary this past July.

In addition to her husband, David, survivors include sons, James and Roger Dulaney, and through them, a unity of kind people that have become family throughout Columbia and Dane County, in the care and education of Jean's beloved, mentally disabled sons; her loving daughters, Denise (Tom) Falch and Amy (David) Statz; and Sadie (Paepke) Hefty, who had been like a sister to Jean. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jacob Statz; and siblings, Earl, Janice (Harry) and June (Al), whom Jean loved to visit in California.

Besides being a homemaker and stay-at-home mother until her children were of age, Jean worked as a CNA at the Lodi Nursing Home for 25 years. As a longtime, active member of the Lodi United Methodist Church, Jean enjoyed the camaraderie and kindness of the fellowship and ministries.

We would like to express our deepest appreciation to all the employees of Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City, Sauk Prairie Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital in Madison for the kindness and care they gave to Jean, who suffered from dementia in the last few years of her life.

Due to the current pandemic, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggest a loving offering to the Lodi United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 6, 2020.
Prayers for God's comfort and peace along with the joy of many happy memories of a very special and caring friend to all she met.
JoAnn Buchanan-Rounds
December 6, 2020