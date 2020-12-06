Cushman, Donald Lavern

BLACK EARTH - Donald Lavern Cushman, age 90, of Black Earth, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at St. Mary's Care Center. He was born on Oct. 17, 1930, in Iowa County, Wis., the son of Vurl and Ruth (Ryan) Cushman. He married Margaret (Schlough) Cushman on Sept. 24, 1955, at St. Barnabas Catholic Church.

Donald served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Black Earth Legion Post No. 313. Prior to retirement, he worked as a contractor. With the trade of building he took great pride in teaching all three of his sons his knowledge. They all followed in his footsteps and went into the contracting and building trade, where they built many homes in the area.

In his free time, he enjoyed going fishing and taking trips to Canada with his friends. He loved to go coon hunting and always made sure he had the best coon dogs and was especially fond of Jake and Duke. Donald also was very involved in softball. He sponsored a softball team and was the team's pitcher for the fast pitch softball team until he was in his 50s. His favorite holiday was Christmas, and he normally went Christmas shopping by himself. The most important thing to him was his family. He will be greatly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Donald is survived by his wife of 65 years, Margaret; children, Lawrence (Mary) Cushman, Monica (Michael) Moore, Julie Cushman, Mark (Karla) Cushman and Scott Cushman; grandchildren, Patrick (Kelsey), Joe, Dominic (Erika), David (Ashley), Mindy, Christopher (Katie) and Thalassa; and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Rowan, Danielle, Quinn, Easton, Reagan and Landen; brothers, Harold (Audrey) Cushman and Ronald (Sandra) Cushman; and sister-in-law, Donna Cushman. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marion Cushman; and brother, Elden Cushman.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Madison, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. Burial will be held at St. Barnabas Catholic Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family of Donald to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

