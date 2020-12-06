Dohmeier, Clemens A.

MADISON - Clemens A. Dohmeier, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics. Funeral Service will be held at MONONA EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4411 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Family and friends who wish to view the services via LIVE STREAM may visit https://youtu.be/2hNR5_b1cfg. Visitation will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., followed by burial. In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations directed to Monona Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

