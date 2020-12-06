McKendry, Colleen Marie

LAKE MILLS - Colleen Marie McKendry, age 60, of Lake Mills, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at home. She was born on Aug. 6, 1960, in Madison, the daughter of Lorena (Woods) McNamara.

Colleen married the love of her life, Thomas McKendry, on Sept. 17, 1983. She attended Madison East High School and eventually went on to become the Vice President of Small Business lending for US Bank.

Colleen enjoyed taking her dogs, Bain and Blue, for walks at the park and down by the lake. She loved crosswords and sudoku, going bowling, spending quality time with her husband and sons and telling jokes to simply make people laugh. She had an infectious personality and smile that brightened the room. She had a level of empathy for others that was unmatched and never hesitated to lend a helping hand. Her love was felt by many, and she was never shy when it came to showing love to the people she cared about.

Colleen is survived by two sons, Maxwell (Dana Luisier) McKendry and Ross McKendry; siblings, Sherri (Guy) Hatleberg, Pam (Mike) Farrel, Terri McNamara, Gail (Russ) Wight and Dan McNamara; and sister-in-law, Sue Whitish. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and Tom's mother, brothers and sisters. She is further survived by her beloved dogs, Bain and Blue. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; mother, Lorena (Woods) McNamara; and brother, Jerry (Carol) McNamara.

Due to COVID-19, there will not be a visitation or service at this time. If you wish to make a memorial contribution to the family please contact Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

