Richard Sargent

Sargent, Richard E.

MADISON - Cmdr. Richard E. Sargent, USN (Ret), age 94, of Madison, Wis., formerly of Springfield, Va., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

He is survived by his children, Nancy (Tom) Sundal and Walter Sargent; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Richard's obituary at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 2 p.m. CST on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakwood Foundation, https://www.oakwoodfoundationinc.org, or Fairfax County Park Foundation, https://fairfaxparkfoundation.org/. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420



Published by Madison.com on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson East Funeral Home
