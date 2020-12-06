Schlimgen, Agnes T.

MOUNT HOREB - Agnes T. Schlimgen died peacefully at the age of 76, on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the BeeHive Homes of Mount Horeb. She was born Dec. 16, 1943, in Springfield Township, Middleton, the middle of seven children of Albert and Mathilda (Dahmen) Ripp.

Agnes married Harold Schlimgen on June 1, 1965, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Ashton. Her happiest days were on the farm where they instilled a great work ethic in their children. Her hobbies included ceramics, stitchery, crafts, bowling, snowmobiling, playing cards, fishing, and gardening. She loved spending time in her flower gardens. Agnes loved being a childcare provider for the neighboring children. Agnes was a member of the Holy Redeemer CCW, Pastoral Council, Eucharistic Minister, Homemakers and Catholic Knights. She taught religious education for many years. She also was the Twin Valley 4H Leader for 25 years. She loved playing cards with the Mount Vernon ladies.

Agnes is survived by her husband, Harold; and her children, Theresa (Dale) Judd of Mount Horeb, Nancy (Brett) Peich of Verona, Julie (Dan) Doucette of DeForest, Doug (Renee) of Waunakee, Anita (Scott) Jochimsen of Mount Horeb, Louise (Brian) Schrunk of Hartford, Tom (Stephanie) of Mount Horeb, and Leo (Betsy) of St. Charles, Ill.

Agnes was a loving grandma. She is further survived by 18 grandchildren; her sisters, Catherine (Bob) Niesen, Betty (Jerry) Treinen, Vera Statz and Mary (Ken) Breunig; brothers, James (Joanne) Ripp and David (Eunie) Ripp; and in-laws, Lorraine Schlimgen, Grace Schlimgen, Leona (Linus) Rauls, Lucille Kaltenberg, Glenn (Mary Ann) Schlimgen, and Jerry (Terri) Schlimgen. Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mathilda Ripp; sister, Laura Mae; and in-laws, Marvin Statz, Paul, Roman, Leroy and Seraphine Schlimgen, Harland and Marie Lamberty, Edwin and Helen Laufenberg, James Kaltenberg, and Betty Kluesner.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, with Father Chahm presiding. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Agnes' obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link. Due to WiFi issues at the church, those experiencing technical difficulties in viewing it live may revisit our website later on Wednesday as it will be saved on Agnes' obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com.

Agnes' family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for their great care of mom during her final days. A special thank you and deep gratitude to the entire staff at BeeHive Homes of Mount Horeb for taking exceptional care of mom for the past two years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Alzheimer's Association or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Mom, you are our Guardian Angel. We miss your radiant smile and love you very much.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077