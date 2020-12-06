Sime, John R.

STOUGHTON - John R. Sime, age 85, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville. He was born on Jan. 14, 1935, in Stoughton, the son of Melvin and Randi (Romoren) Sime. He married Marcia Onsrud Sime on June 1, 1957.

After high school graduation, John served two years in the U.S. Army. He came home, married Marcia and together they farmed in Stoughton their entire married life.

John is survived by his sons, Steve (Denise) Sime and Bruce (Kim) Sime; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Alex) Klingenberg, Bryce (Amber) Sime, Nick (Taylor) Braukhoff, Kelly (Chris) Pollack, Karl (Courtney) Sime, Wendy (Craig) Furseth and Ronnie (Samantha) Sime; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and card club friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marcia; sister, Shirley; and brother, Robert.

No services will be held per John's wishes.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare if you so choose. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

