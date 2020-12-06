Menu
John Sime
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Sime, John R.

STOUGHTON - John R. Sime, age 85, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville. He was born on Jan. 14, 1935, in Stoughton, the son of Melvin and Randi (Romoren) Sime. He married Marcia Onsrud Sime on June 1, 1957.

After high school graduation, John served two years in the U.S. Army. He came home, married Marcia and together they farmed in Stoughton their entire married life.

John is survived by his sons, Steve (Denise) Sime and Bruce (Kim) Sime; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Alex) Klingenberg, Bryce (Amber) Sime, Nick (Taylor) Braukhoff, Kelly (Chris) Pollack, Karl (Courtney) Sime, Wendy (Craig) Furseth and Ronnie (Samantha) Sime; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and card club friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marcia; sister, Shirley; and brother, Robert.

No services will be held per John's wishes.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare if you so choose. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590



Published by Madison.com on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
