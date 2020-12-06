Wetzel, Wanda L.

LODI - Wanda Lea Wetzel, age 89, passed away quietly on Nov. 30, 2020, after spending time with family members the previous day.

Wanda was born in Cobb, Wis., on Sept. 17, 1931. Wanda was the only child of Milton and Irene Fritsch. She graduated from Cobb High School in 1949. Wanda graduated from Platteville State University and started teaching in Lodi, Wis., in 1952. While teaching, she met the man of her dreams, Virgil Wetzel, while bowling with friends. They were married in 1955 and resided in a home Virgil built in Okee, Wis. Wanda stopped teaching full time to raise her two boys, Steven Ray and Michel Scott. She returned to full time teaching in 1975 and retired in 1993. She was an excellent teacher and truly loved educating children.

Wanda is survived by her two sons, Steven (Laurie) and Michael (Denise); and her four grandchildren, Justin (fiancée, Margaret Ann), David (Sara), Karin (fiancé, Gregg), and Curtis. An extremely giving, caring and family-oriented woman, Wanda will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We love you, Mom, and hope you and Dad are doing great. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

