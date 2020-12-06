Rake, Eugene "Gene"

COLUMBUS - Eugene "Gene" Rake, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Larson House in Columbus. He was born on June 2, 1929, in Columbus, to Clement and Idella (Powers) Rake and graduated from Columbus High School. He was married to Virginia Holbach on June 11, 1955, in Waupun, and together they had seven children. Gene operated a dairy farm in the Town of Calamus for over seventy years and was a long-time member of the NFO. As an active member of St. Jerome Church, he served on the church board, many committees and did janitorial duties through the years. He was a former Knights of Columbus member and an avid Packers fan. Gene loved following Columbus Cardinal Basketball and attending his grandchildren's athletic events. He enjoyed driving one of his antique tractors in the Columbus July 4th Parade every year.

Survivors include his wife, Ginny of Columbus; six children, Cathy Schultz of Columbus, Diane Munz of Stoughton, Scott (Linda) Rake of Janesville, Kim Guerrieri of Columbus, Jim (Kara) Rake of Columbus and Lisa (Mike) Smith of Fall River; 14 grandchildren, Matthew Munz, Stephanie (Allan) Orlofske, Collin Munz, Ashley Guerrieri, Mariah (Remington) Lindell, Megan Rake, Corey (Shannon) Rake, Nicole (Phillip) McConnel, Seth Williams, Chris (Robyn) Rake, Dustin (Kali) Shepard, Jacob Smith, Sidney Smith and Will Smith; 11 great-grandchildren, Anthony, Kaden, Tres, Bella, Adam, Oliver, Juda, Idella, Levi, Maddie and Edison; two sisters, Lorraine Miller of Beaver Dam and Lola Seed of Oregon, Wis.; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lori, in 2011; one sister, Mary Lou Brown; and two brothers, Harold and Melvin.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Columbus. The Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. A celebration of Gene's life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome Church or school, or Dodge County Humane Society in Gene's memory. A special thank you and appreciation to Larson House staff, Generations Hospice and Poser Clinic. We encourage you to share online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

