McKnight, Marion

BOSCOBEL - Marion McKnight, age 99, of Boscobel, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Crest Ridge Memory Care in Dodgeville, next to her granddaughter, Chris Dahlk. She was born Oct. 4, 1921, in Woodman, Wis., the daughter of Jim and Clara (Weir) Elliott. She married Howard McKnight on May 3, 1952, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He preceded her in death on June 16, 2000. Marion worked at Oscar Mayer in Madison for several years.

She is survived by two daughters, Joyce (Roger) Niesen of Wisconsin Dells and Judy (Larry) Walker of Madison; a son, Dennis "Harvey" Hardy of Boscobel; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters, Joanne Trumm, Evelyn Calvert, Bernice Gayler, Dorothy Kjos, Annabell Kauffman and Carol Jean Marks; and three brothers, Jimmy Elliott, Bernard Elliott and Allen Elliott.

Due to Covid-19 and the restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Boscobel. Those attending are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Father Christopher Padilla officiating. Burial will take place in the Boscobel Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice.com. Those wishing to send cards or memorials can send them to Joyce Niesen, 348 Fur Drive, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965.