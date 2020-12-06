Galloway, Virginia A.

MADISON - Virginia A. Galloway, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. She was born on Dec. 16, 1949, in Madison, to Thomas and Virginia M. (Latham) Galloway.

Virginia is survived by her children, Terri Galloway, Jayson Blaney, and Jamie (Roger) Petkovsek. She is further survived by her siblings, Joseph (Sue) Galloway, Kathleen Blaney, and Elizabeth (Gary) Blankenheim. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Gary H. Blaney.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

