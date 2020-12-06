Cerutti, Betsy Ann

WAUNAKEE - Betsy Ann Cerutti, 91, passed away on Nov. 29, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis. She is now reunited with her beloved husband, Roger, fittingly on their 68th wedding anniversary.

Betsy was born on Nov. 13, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Wayne and Mildred (Nicks) Braig. She graduated from Visitation Academy and attended Clarke College in Dubuque. Betsy married Roger in 1952 and was a full-time homemaker. She worked part-time for the MMSD as a Library Technician, was involved in her church and enjoyed her circle of friends.

Some lessons we learned from Betsy were to sing with all your heart, make twice as much food as necessary so no one goes hungry, you can never have too many Christmas decorations, feed every creature that wanders into your yard, and own a minimum of 20 holiday sweaters. Betsy believed physical pain was to be endured by you alone and not imposed on those around you, and thus soldiered through many years of it without complaint.

Betsy is survived by brothers, Jim (Karla) and Tom; three sons, David (Sandra), Mark (Kim) and Paul (Jeanne); as well as two grandchildren, Kristin (Bryan) and Mario. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Braig, BVM.

A private celebration of life will be held for the family at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family via Ryan Funeral Home's website. To honor Betsy's life-long love of animals, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Dane County Humane Society. Donations can be made on their website, https://www.giveshelter.org/, or mailed to Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718.

