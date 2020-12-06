Konkol, Violet

VERONA - Violet Konkol, 89, passed away at Ingleside Care Center in Mount Horeb, Wis., on Dec. 2, 2020.

Violet was the daughter of Steve and Anna Kupcho of Lansing, Mich. She was preceded in death by her stepsister, Amelia Wilcox; and her stepbrother, Joseph Lustik.

Violet was a longtime member of St. Maria Goretti Parish. Her Catholic faith was very important to her. She attended Resurrection High School in Lansing. Violet played the organ for the daily Masses. She was a talented piano player and singer as well.

While attending Resurrection High School, Violet participated on the Debate Team and was named State District Oratory Champion. She won many an argument.

Violet met the love of her life, Dennis, when she was working as the secretary receptionist to the Dean of the School of Forestry at Michigan State University and he arrived on campus to apply to the school. They married when Dennis was a sophomore in 1956 and had five children in six years – a fact that she was particularly proud of! Dennis was employed by the State of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources after graduation and moved the family to Wisconsin. After her kids were in school, Violet worked as a secretary for a Madison realty company and for an area beauty school. She enjoyed polka dances and playing pinochle with family friends.

Violet was a consummate cook and enjoyed making Slovak dishes from her mother's recipes. She kept her Betty Crocker cookbook (a bridal shower gift) and used it her entire life.

In middle age, Violet was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. It gradually robbed her of the ability to walk, and she became bedridden six years ago after breaking her leg in a fall. Her loving husband, Dennis, cared for her daily needs. In August 2017, their eldest daughter, Ann, came to help care for Violet. Violet was diagnosed with dementia in October 2018 and eventually qualified for hospice care. Agrace Hospice assisted in her care for nearly 18 months prior to her death. Their care and attention have been greatly appreciated.

Violet is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Dennis; daughter, Ann Ayala of Chattanooga, Tenn.; son, Steven (Lisa) Konkol of Verona, Wis.; daughter, Karen (Gary) Larson of Kansasville, Wis.; son, Bill (Susan) Konkol of Tampa, Fla.; and son, James (Tina) Konkol of Spencer, Wis.; 10 grandchildren; four (and 3/4) great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Ryan Funeral Home in Verona is handling the arrangements. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no memorial service at the funeral home.

Violet's funeral will be a Mass of Christian Burial at ST. MARIA GORETTI, 5313 Flad Avenue in Madison on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery on Regent Street. The service will be live-streamed on the St. Maria Goretti Youtube page. No reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Violet's name to Agrace Hospice at 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711, or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America at [email protected] To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

