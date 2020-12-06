Bailey, William Michael

NEW RICHMOND - William Michael Bailey, age 79, longtime resident of Madison, Wis., was called to the Lord on Nov. 26, 2020. In his more recent years, he lived in the New Richmond area to be closer to his son, Tim. In his earlier years, Bill could be seen cruising on his Gold-Wing on the streets of Madison. He was a very talented artist and sign painter. He loved history, so much so that the better part of his career was spent working for the Wisconsin Historical Museum. He loved his music and took pride in his amazing sound systems. His greatest joy came from visits with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Tim (Barb) Bailey; grandchildren, Katelyn and Connor Bailey; step-grandchild, Megan (Matt) Blanton; and great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Colton and Noah. Bill was remembered by the staff of The Deerfield care facility as a kind and caring man. Our deepest thanks go out to all that assisted in his care.

Bill will be laid to rest at the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Madison. Cremation Services provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.