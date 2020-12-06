Brockmann, Virginia J. "Ginny" (Kluever)

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Ginny, age 90, the eldest daughter of 14 children born to John and Amy (Slinde) Kluever, on Feb. 11, 1930, passed away on Nov. 29, 2020.

She was married to Albert O. Brockmann on Aug. 11, 1955. They spent almost 60 years together in Madison and Beaver Dam, Wis., and later in Port Charlotte, Fla., before she lost her husband in 2014. They had one son, David Paul (Joanne).

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and eight of her siblings (just recently David). She will best be remembered for her tenacity, strength, and smile. In the past couple of years, she especially left us with many memories of her humor and zest for life.

We will miss you, Mom, but know you are now smiling and laughing with Dad and the rest of the family.

No formal burial service/activity is planned. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guest book.