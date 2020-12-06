Jaggi, Franz, Sr.

RECHERSWIL, Switzerland/VERONA – Franz Jaggi Sr., of Recherswil, Switzerland, and Verona, Wis., was surrounded by family as he continued his journey on Nov. 16, 2020.

Born to Johann and Marie Jaggi, he joined Joseph, Hans and Erica as the youngest member of the family in 1929. After finishing his apprenticeship as a bricklayer/mason, he traveled to the United States to work with a friend. While enjoying the Verona Hometown Days festivities, he met the love of his life and married Mathilde Pulfer in 1956. They became U.S. Citizens in 1961 and raised a family of their own, including Franz Jr. (Cindy), Gabriela, Julie (Dale), Rob (Laura), Michelle (Tim), and Janie (Steve). He continued his career as the owner/operator of Quality Masonry for over 40 years and has many works of art in homes across the Midwest. He especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren, and his genuine and engaging personality created many lifelong friendships and memories. He was loved very much and will be missed dearly. Auf Weidersehen!

Our family would like to thank the staff at UW Hospital and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care. The service will be immediate family only.