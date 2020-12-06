Fleming, Ruth Mary (Kelly)

GAYS MILLS - Ruth Mary (Kelly) Fleming, age 89, passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2020.

She was born on July 6, 1931, in Lancaster, Wis., to Hank and Til Kelly.

Ruth is survived by her five children, Jean (DuWayne) Wilson, Jill (Dave) Shane, Jim Fleming, Colleen Fleming and Marie (David) Jacobsen; her grandchildren, Caitlin (Dan) Collins and Ian Schwertfeger; and her great-grandson, Henry "Hank" Collins.

She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 1953, with a degree in education. She married Bob Wilson in 1957 and had two daughters - Jean and Jill. Her first career was that of a teacher, which she loved passionately and returned to as a substitute teacher once she reached retirement age.

Ruth married "Boots" Fleming in 1965, and had three children, Jim, Colleen and Marie. She spent the following years as an owner and operator of Fleming Orchards. She managed the financials up until a year ago, believing it kept her mind active and healthy.

She loved being outside, working in her garden and being with her dogs. Her greatest joy during the last year was her great-grandson, Hank. Ruth will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Bob; her second husband, Boots; her brother, Norb Kelly; and her granddaughter, Hannah Marie Schwertfeger.

Ruth's family wishes to extend a heart-felt thank you to the staff members at Vernon Memorial Hospital and Maplewood Terrace for the compassionate care they provided.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.