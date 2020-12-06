Smith, Robert G.

LODI/WAUNAKEE - Robert G. Smith, age 71, passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2020, with family by his side. Our worlds are a little more dim without his bright light. Bob was born on Dec. 26, 1948, to the late Gordon and Edna (Bender) Smith. He attended Waunakee schools where he met and later married his grade school sweetheart, Nancy Smith. Together they raised two children and shared in the extensive joys of grandchildren. In 1966, he joined the U.S. Army, where he proudly served in Vietnam and later as a commander at The American Legion Post 360. He was always ready with a joke and a friendly smile that warmed your heart. Retirement provided Bob the opportunity to spend more time on the golf course and on the water. He was always willing to lend a hand, and his passion for life was contagious.

Bob cherished every minute he spent with his friends and his family. Survivors include his daughter, Tabitha (Dan); son, Bryan; grandchildren, Claire, Connor, and Katie; sisters, Colleen Bellingham and Donna Dorn; brother, Pete Smith; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Nancy; sister-in-law, Lucille Marie (Grosse) Smith; and brother-in-law, Al Dorn.

Due to the pandemic, services and burial will be for immediate family only. A celebration of Bob's Life will be held in the summer of 2021, when we are able to gather safely. In lieu of gifts, donations may be made to the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bob's honor. www.madison.va.gov/giving/MonetaryDonations.asp.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513