Melland, Russell S.

SUN PRAIRIE – Russell S. Melland, age 84, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Sun Prairie Health Care Center. He was born Aug. 19, 1936, in Mount Horeb, the son of Selmer and Dorothy (Grinde) Melland. Russ grew up on the banks of the Yahara River in Madison and graduated from Madison East High School in 1955. Russ proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and in the Wisconsin Air National Guard for six years and trained as a weapons control system mechanic. Russ married the love of his life, Merita Laufenberg, on Oct. 15, 1960, in Madison, and together they raised three children in Madison, before moving to Sun Prairie in 1968. Skilled in mathematics and abstract thinking, Russ' natural talents were a perfect match for the dawning computer age. He soon found himself immersed in bits and bytes and mountains of punch cards that he would often bring home at night in order to "de-bug" programs. Russ worked for 24 years as a (information) systems analyst for the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration. He designed, implemented, and trained users on many complex reporting and recordkeeping systems. He was recognized frequently for his close attention to detail, teaching ability, and for his skill at creating a cooperative work relationship with multiple State agencies and departments. He was most proud of his direct mortgage management system designed for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

He is survived by his children, Russell (Christine) Melland of Stoughton, Scot (Lisa) Melland of New Canaan, Conn., and Cynthia Melland of Madison; four grandchildren, Katherine, Timothy, Lydia, and Meredith Melland; sister, Karen Wehrmann of Las Cruces, N.M.; many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Russell was preceded in death by his wife; an infant son, Thomas Michael; his parents; sister, Carol (James) Rosga; brothers, Gordon, Robert, Thomas (Pamela), and Gary Melland; father-in-law, Casper Laufenberg; and mother-in-law, Lydia (Schroeder) Laufenberg.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at 12 p.m., with Father Thomas Kelley presiding. The Mass will be live streamed at https://sacred-hearts.org/mass-videos. Burial will immediately follow at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held sometime in 2021.

The family would like to thank all of Russell's caregivers at Sun Prairie Health Care Center for their attentive and compassionate care.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054