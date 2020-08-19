Petko, Angeline R. (nee McDonald)

SUN PRAIRIE - Angeline R. Petko (nee McDonald), age 83, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Fitchburg. She was born on Sept. 7, 1936 in Chicago. She is the mother of Mary Christine "Tina" Petko, Mary Elizabeth Petko, Katherine Marie (Craig) Lesselyoung, and William M. Petko. Angeline is also survived by eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Marion (Wally) Stasukewicz; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband John G. Petko; her son Thomas J. Petko; her father William McDonald; mother Rosario (Nee Garcia) McDonald; sister, Janette (Donald) Warren; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 229 Columbus St. Sun Prairie with Father Lawrence Oparaji presiding. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will concelebrate. Burial will be at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery in Palatine, Ill. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor in Palatine, Ill.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie 608-837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com