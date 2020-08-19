Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Sarnow
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020

Sarnow, Donald Christ

REEDSBURG - Donald Christ Sarnow, 92, a resident of Casa de Oakes in Reedsburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center

Don was born May 15, 1928 in Milwaukee to the late Christ and Della (Ziemer) Sarnow. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1956. On June 26, 1954 he married Beverly Jean Schick. Together the couple owned and operated The Rainbow Motel in Wisconsin Dells for over 10 years.

He was an avid golfer, and longtime member of the Reedsburg Country Club, which brought them to Reedsburg and made it their home. Don loved and really enjoyed following the Packers, Brewers, and the Badgers. He woke every morning enjoying the sounds of country music or Elvis Presley, who was by far his favorite artist.

In addition to his wife Beverly of 66 years, he is survived by his children; Lynn (Michael) Fekete of Menomonie and Kevin Sarnow of Milwaukee, his grandchildren; Ryan (Beckie) Fekete, Erin (John) Schad and Nathan (Caitlyn) Fekete, and his great-grandchildren; Ava Lynn, Jackson, Myles, Leo, Norah and Clark.

Memorial services for Donald will take place in Reedsburg with military rites at a later date and time to be announced.

Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by Wisconsin State Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farber Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Kevin & Lynn,
So sorry to hear about the passing of your Father. I have great memories as a kid hanging out with your family in Orchard Hills and then later in the Dells at the Rainbow Motel. So sorry we lost touch over the years. Best wishes to you and your families during this tuff time. Best wishes, Stay well & Healthy.
Jay Lers
Friend
August 19, 2020
Kevin and Lynn,
So sorry to see the passing of your Dad. I have great memories of hanging out with you and your family as a kid in Orchard Hills and also at the Rainbow Motel in the Dells. Sorry we lost touch over the years.
Best wishes to you and your family during your Fathers Passing !
Jay Lers
Friend
August 19, 2020