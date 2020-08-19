Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bernice Goldthorpe
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020

Goldthorpe, Bernice D.

MINERAL POINT - Bernice D. Goldthorpe, age 96, of Mineral Point, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at CrestRidge Assisted Living in Dodgeville. She was born on Sept. 28, 1923, the daughter of Paul and Thea (Johansen) Antonson. She graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1941.

Bernice married Charles Goldthorpe on Nov. 6, 1943, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mineral Point. Together they farmed for many years. Bernice enjoyed traveling, making lefse, playing cards and bowling, which she continued to do until age 94. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and an avid supporter of Mineral Point athletics, with a highlight of being named Grand Marshal of the 2014 Homecoming Parade.

Bernice is survived by her children, Jim (Laurie) Goldthorpe, Dawn (Terry) Wilson, Cathy Trotter, Gail (Tom) Poad, Marc Goldthorpe, Leah (Greg) Siordia and Kirsten (Dave) Schneeberger; 14 grandchildren, Jeanne (Caine) Olson, Jay (Molly) Goldthorpe, Justin Goldthorpe, Shuvon Johnson, Shannon (Damon) Smith, Shawna (fiancé Andrei Sepper) Wilson, Scott (Sulynet) Trotter, Charles (Dana) Trotter, Jordyn (Kyle Hinderman) Poad, Claire Poad, Livie Poad, Aaron Siordia, Aric Schneeberger and Cara Schneeberger; she was also blessed with 16 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles, in February of 2005; a son, George; and brothers, Arthur, Ralph and Alvin Antonson.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at St. Mary & Paul's Catholic Church in Mineral Point. Father Michael Tarigopula will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 9 until 10:50 a.m. at the church.

Due to Wisconsin's public health mandate, masks are to be worn during the duration of your visit inside of the church and we request that you practice proper social distancing guidelines.

Gorgen Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com


Published by Wisconsin State Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. Mary & Paul's Catholic Church
, Mineral Point, Wisconsin
Aug
20
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Mary & Paul's Catholic Church
, Mineral Point, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Gorgen Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Our sincere condolence to your family. Your Mom was a gracious woman with a joyful vitality. We so enjoyed her company when we had the chance. Peace of heart to Leah and all the family.
Erik and Eric
August 20, 2020