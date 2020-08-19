Goldthorpe, Bernice D.

MINERAL POINT - Bernice D. Goldthorpe, age 96, of Mineral Point, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at CrestRidge Assisted Living in Dodgeville. She was born on Sept. 28, 1923, the daughter of Paul and Thea (Johansen) Antonson. She graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1941.

Bernice married Charles Goldthorpe on Nov. 6, 1943, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Mineral Point. Together they farmed for many years. Bernice enjoyed traveling, making lefse, playing cards and bowling, which she continued to do until age 94. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and an avid supporter of Mineral Point athletics, with a highlight of being named Grand Marshal of the 2014 Homecoming Parade.

Bernice is survived by her children, Jim (Laurie) Goldthorpe, Dawn (Terry) Wilson, Cathy Trotter, Gail (Tom) Poad, Marc Goldthorpe, Leah (Greg) Siordia and Kirsten (Dave) Schneeberger; 14 grandchildren, Jeanne (Caine) Olson, Jay (Molly) Goldthorpe, Justin Goldthorpe, Shuvon Johnson, Shannon (Damon) Smith, Shawna (fiancé Andrei Sepper) Wilson, Scott (Sulynet) Trotter, Charles (Dana) Trotter, Jordyn (Kyle Hinderman) Poad, Claire Poad, Livie Poad, Aaron Siordia, Aric Schneeberger and Cara Schneeberger; she was also blessed with 16 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles, in February of 2005; a son, George; and brothers, Arthur, Ralph and Alvin Antonson.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at St. Mary & Paul's Catholic Church in Mineral Point. Father Michael Tarigopula will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 9 until 10:50 a.m. at the church.

Due to Wisconsin's public health mandate, masks are to be worn during the duration of your visit inside of the church and we request that you practice proper social distancing guidelines.

