Kemper, Joyce M.

VERONA - Joyce M. Kemper, age 82, passed away and was called home to Heaven on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Waterloo, Iowa on July 18, 1938, the daughter of Arthur E. and Irene M. (Michels) Hilsman. She retired in 2006 after many years of service to the University of Wisconsin - Madison as a Graduate Admission Coordinator in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction, receiving a Distinguished Achievement Award in 2003. Joyce married her high school sweetheart, James, in Waterloo, Iowa on Oct. 27, 1956, and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2016. Together they raised five boys, Tony, Mike, Dave, Chris, and Erik.

Joyce spent her life enjoying the company and love of her family and friends, pursuing passions ranging from gardening, nature, singing, piano, geology, and genealogy to swimming, sky diving, and travels around the world.

Joyce is survived by her sons, Anthony J. Kemper of Edwardsville, Ill., Michael A. (Jill) Kemper of St. Paul, Minn., David J. Kemper of Fall River, Wis., Christopher J. (Moryah) Kemper of Verona, Wis. and Erik P. (Terry) Kemper of Franklin, Wis.; ten grandchildren, Ryan A. (Megan) Kemper of Maryville, lll., Craig M. (Amanda) Kemper of Edwardsville, Ill., Kimberly L. Kemper of Madison, Wis., Andrea J. Kemper of Shenandoah, Iowa, Miranda M. Kemper of Verona, Wis., James C. Kemper of Verona, Wis., Erin T. Kemper of Franklin, Wis., Charli J. Kemper of Fall River, Wis., Meghan S. Kemper of Franklin, Wis. and Deacon G. Kemper of Verona, Wis.; three great-grandchildren, Lillian and Temperance Kemper of Edwardsville, Ill., and Maisie Joyce Kemper of Maryville, Ill.; brother, Gordon Hilsman of Fircrest, Wash., two sisters-in-law, Judy E. Debe of Waterloo, Iowa and Jackie M. (Garry) Furlong of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and brother-in-law William Smith of Mequon, Wis.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, James, her parents, her beloved sister, June Smith, and her cherished great-granddaughter, Ember D. Jones.

Joyce's family would like to thank UW-Madison Carbone Cancer Care Center and Heartland Hospice for their kindness and support during her care. Memorials may be written to UW-Madison Carbone Cancer Care Center or Heartland Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N. Main St., Verona, with Father Robert Butz presiding. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the Mass at church. Due to the difficult circumstances of COVID 19, a live stream of Joyce's Mass of Christian Burial will be available at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, so that friends and family may still be present. Directions to join the live stream via Zoom will be provided on the Ryan Funeral Home website.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625