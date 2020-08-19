Powers, Timothy A.

MADISON - Timothy A. Powers, passed away peacefully at UW Hospitals Madison on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at the age of 80. Born on March 23, 1940 in Madison, Wis. to Edward L. and Ella G. (Braley) Powers.

Timothy was proud to be a Purgolder graduating from Madison East High School in 1958 where he played Zoro in his class play, played trumpet in the band and proudly sung in the choir.

After graduation he attended trade school at MATC commercial avenue campus and became a laborer for many construction companies in Madison including Findorff. He was a proud member of the Carpenters Union 314. After leaving the construction trade he worked for Norm's Mobile Homes in Sun Prairie until his retirement.

He married his wife of 58 years, Margaret (nee Novinska) on Jan. 20, 1962. Together they have four children; Thomas (Heide) Powers, Paula (Nick) Jacobs, Greg (girlfriend Rhonda Kisting) Powers, and Jeffery (girlfriend Jennifer Erynne) Powers. He also was a proud grandfather of Jordan, Sydney and Paul Powers.

Timothy was currently a member of the Eagles Club where he had many officer positions including State President. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and was a past member of The Moose Lodge and East Side Businessman's Association and many other organizations. Timothy also managed two Roller Rinks, loved speed skating, and enjoyed teaching others how to speed skate.

He was a charter member of Saint Peter Catholic Church in Madison, where he was a Eucharist Minister, lector, youth minister and catechism teacher.

One of his many passions was the Circus. Timothy would always go see the circus and circus trains whenever they were in town. He spent hours in the basement of his home crafting miniature circuses to be displayed at several train shows in Madison and the surrounding areas. He began showing in the Model Railroad show in Madison which he was a member of for over forty years.

Timothy loved clowning around and started a clown club at the Madison Eagles Club where they appeared in many parades including the Madison Parades during the 70's and 80's.

Timothy was survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, brother, sister in laws, many nieces and nephews.

Timothy is proceeded in death by both of his parents; his in laws Paul and Edith Novinska; sisters, Teresa Anderson and Patricia Louis; sister in laws, Edie Matthews, Mary Hipenbecker and Dorothy Novinska.

