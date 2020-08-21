Benesh, Stephen

LODI – Stephen Benesh, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the University Hospital. He was born on July 11, 1943, the son of Paul and Marcella (Kurt) Benesh. Steve graduated from Lodi High School in 1961. He was united in marriage to Louise Quam on June 11, 1966. Steve proudly served his country in the US Army. He enjoyed his passion for farming while employed at Oscar Mayer. Steve's life revolved around family and was blessed with many amazing friends and neighbors throughout his life.

Steve is survived by his wife, Louise; three daughters, Terri (Russell) Jarchow, Vickie (Michael) McCracken and Beckie (Craig) Schreiber; one son, James (Jessica) Benesh; nine grandchildren; three sisters, Mary (Matt) Ripp, Joan (Ron) Kohn, and Susan (Rodney) Sherwood; and one brother, David (Chris) Benesh. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jean Hein.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on, Saturday, August 22, 2020, which will be LIVE STREAMED. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Steve's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com . Due to COVID-19 there will be a drive through visitation at Steve and Louise's family farm from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020. The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the local Lodi EMT. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

